Those who grew up in the 70s and 80s will often tell you what a great time it was to grow up.

With all the great shops Sheffield had at the time, and the cheap bus fares that were available, they may have some good points.

But was it really better than it is for today's youngsters?

While some things may have been lost over the 40 or 50 years since those days, we have taken a look at the fantastic things that are available to today's youngsters growing up in the city now, and in the years since then, that the 80s and 90s kids missed out on.

And the list has got some pretty impressive things which that previous generation of youngsters could only dream of!

Take a look at the list we have put together, and see why youngsters today have some things that those previous generations can only look at with envy.

1 . Why it's better growing up now We have put together a list of 12 reasons why it's better growing up in Sheffield now than it was in the 70s and 80s.

2 . Meadowhall Many youngsters regard Meadowhall as a great place to go with their friends. It was not opened until 1990.

3 . Food halls Food halls like Kommune, pictured, are a popular feature of 21st century eating, meaning youngsters can now go somewhere and eat together without arguing about what sort of food they'd like.

4 . Phone boxes, or not needing them Phone boxes like this one, at Orchard Lane, Sheffield, in 1988 were famous for smelling of urine and often being out of order. Youngsters today have mobile phones instead so don't need to use them.