Residents in a Sheffield postcode are being targeted by a “building frenzy” that threatens to destroy the green belt and cripple services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say they are being “persecuted” by the number of proposed developments in S35 which includes thousands of homes, “monstrous” warehouses, two new schools and a graveyard.

A green belt site in Chapeltown, S35, earmarked for warehouses in the Local Plan. | Sue Housley

The pressure on S35 - which includes Chapeltown, Ecclesfield, Grenoside, High Green, and Oughtibridge - has been highlighted by the city council’s efforts to create a blueprint for development over the next 14 years called the Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes proposals for 3,529 homes and employment land on 14 green belt sites.

They were promoted by landowners and developers but not recommended, “taking into account the sustainability appraisal, impact on green belt purposes, planning appraisal and availability information.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is behind one ‘back-up’ site, for 200 homes in Grenoside, which it says could be used if any of the 14 are rejected or delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fox Hill Road green belt site in Grenoside is earmarked for 200 houses by Barratt David Wilson Homes. | barratt david wilson homes

Finally, residents are also battling ordinary developments in the area including a retrospective application for allotments, an HGV refuelling site and warehouses, all in Ecclesfield.

Cathy Thorpe, a member of the Save Grenoside, Ecclesfield Green Belt Land Facebook group, said it was “way too much development for a single postcode.”

She added: “Our infrastructure - roads, water - is already at breaking point as are our services - it is already impossible to get a doctor's appointment or NHS dentist.

“Adding 2,000 more residents to the local area will absolutely cripple us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss of green space will completely eradicate the villages and turn them into urban sprawl.

“There will also be a loss of habitat for wildlife, significant reduction in air quality and an overall negative on health and wellbeing.”

The group had submitted details of brownfield sites across the city that could be built on “removing the majority of the requirement for new housing,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Tunstall said S35 seemed to be a target for inappropriate development and the community was feeling “incredibly persecuted.”

She added: “It’s a building frenzy all round us and without a fight we will be engulfed by thousands of houses and a load of monstrous warehouses.”

The Sheffield Local Plan is based on government targets for 38,000 homes and 654 acres of employment land - including 3,529 homes and employment land on 14 green belt sites.

Government inspectors are set to issue a report on their site selections before Christmas. It will be subject to more public consultation - likely to be early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then produce a final report which will go to Sheffield City Council for a decision, expected in summer next year.

Each development will need to go through the normal planning process - when people can object again.

A spokesperson for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West said: “Whilst we have no immediate plans for new homes to be built in Grenoside, Stannington and Mosborough, we have put forward the areas for potential development for consideration as part of the Sheffield Local Plan being reviewed by government inspectors and Sheffield City Council.”