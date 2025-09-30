Sheffield green belt: Self-build eco-bungalow couple fear 'monstrosity' warehouses next door
Sue and Mike Housley, who are both in their late 60s, say they spent the last four years creating an energy-efficient bungalow for their retirement.
The home on Top Warren, off Warren Lane, near Chapeltown, has idyllic views over green fields.
But they now live in fear of the plot being ‘deleted’ from the green belt to become 45 acres of employment land.
Sheffield City Council has earmarked three plots in green belt, all near Chapeltown, to meet government building targets.
But the couple, who already have Brookdale Road business park a stone’s throw away, fear they could end up with ‘monstrosities’ directly behind their house.
Sue said: “It is just heart-wrenching after literally hands on building and landscaping. We just hope and pray the inspectors will suggest to Sheffield City Council this 18 hectare field is not an appropriate setting for employment units.
“It’s a disgrace when so much brownfield is available throughout our city.”
Government inspectors are staging hearings in Sheffield this week over plans to build on green belt in the city which includes 14 sites for thousands of homes.