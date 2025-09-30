Sheffield green belt: Self-build eco-bungalow couple fear 'monstrosity' warehouses next door

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Sep 2025, 06:17 BST
A couple who self-built their own bungalow fear warehouses will be built on green belt fields next door.

Sue and Mike Housley, who are both in their late 60s, say they spent the last four years creating an energy-efficient bungalow for their retirement.

The Housleys built an eco-bungalow in green belt for their retirement.placeholder image
The Housleys built an eco-bungalow in green belt for their retirement. | Sue Housley

The home on Top Warren, off Warren Lane, near Chapeltown, has idyllic views over green fields.

But they now live in fear of the plot being ‘deleted’ from the green belt to become 45 acres of employment land.

Sheffield City Council has earmarked three plots in green belt, all near Chapeltown, to meet government building targets.

A 45-acre field next to the Housleys bungalow, left, could be turned into industrial warehousing under green belt 'deletion' plan.placeholder image
A 45-acre field next to the Housleys bungalow, left, could be turned into industrial warehousing under green belt 'deletion' plan. | Google

But the couple, who already have Brookdale Road business park a stone’s throw away, fear they could end up with ‘monstrosities’ directly behind their house.

The Housley's bungalow, centre, is already close to a business park on Brookdale Road. The field that could be developed is in the foreground.placeholder image
The Housley's bungalow, centre, is already close to a business park on Brookdale Road. The field that could be developed is in the foreground. | Sue Housley

Sue said: “It is just heart-wrenching after literally hands on building and landscaping. We just hope and pray the inspectors will suggest to Sheffield City Council this 18 hectare field is not an appropriate setting for employment units.

The huge site off Warren Lane, Chapeltown, in purple, would be deleted from the green belt for employment uses.placeholder image
The huge site off Warren Lane, Chapeltown, in purple, would be deleted from the green belt for employment uses. | SCC

“It’s a disgrace when so much brownfield is available throughout our city.”

Government inspectors are staging hearings in Sheffield this week over plans to build on green belt in the city which includes 14 sites for thousands of homes.

