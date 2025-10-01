Emails from landowners welcoming green belt homes in a Sheffield village have been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare and Russell Boler, of Grenoside, appear to have sent messages to Sheffield City Council in support of homes on a field they own off Wheel Lane.

A plot owned by the Boler family on the east edge of the village is earmarked for 148 homes in Sheffield City Council’s emerging Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of 14 sites in green belt the authority says are needed to meet government housing targets.

An email apparently from Clare Boler states she is in “total agreement” with the plan and houses “would improve” the area.

Digger on field off Wheel Lane, Grenoside. | contributed

It adds: “More houses are needed for our future generations. Sheffield has not grown in years. The areas on the plan in Grenoside just extend the village and fill in the gaps.

“I know lots of people who are in agreement but the protest groups do not consider everyone’s views. They therefore feel they can not speak out in agreement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site on Wheel Lane has “no historical features or ancient woodland,” she adds, “just a lot of brambles, rats and a concrete animal trough. Houses would actually improve the area.”

An email apparently from Mr Boler states houses are needed in areas people want to live.

A ‘concrete trough’ in a field off Wheel Lane, Grenoside, earmarked for homes. Campaigners claim it is an 18th Century dam used by cottages on Middleton Lane where nails were made. | anonymous

It adds: “As a Grenoside resident I can appreciate that the land plan is trying to minimise the lose of green belt and am in favour off it.”

Mr Boler declined to speak to The Star.

The letters are published on Sheffield City Council’s Local Plan website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The field to the north of Wheel Lane, Grenoside, is earmarked for housing. | Google

Government inspectors are holding a series of hearings about green belt housing plots at Sheffield Town Hall this week.

A Grenoside resident who asked not to be named said the comments were a “slap in the face” and insisted the land is “full of nature, beauty and local history.”

They added: “The ‘concrete trough’ Clare describes is actually a little dam that was used by the cottages on Middleton Lane in the 18th century.

“They would use the running stream for a water wheel to make nails.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Mr Boler sought to calm fears after diggers were seen on his plot.

He said a developer was digging ‘test pits’ to see if it was suitable for building.

But it did not mean construction was imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Plan is a blueprint for development in Sheffield over the next 14 years. It includes targets set by government for 38,000 new homes, 654 acres of employment land.

The authority says it has put forward plans for 25,572 homes on brownfield sites and estimates a further 7,675 dwellings will be built on plots expected to become available in coming years, the majority of which will be brownfield.

But it means “all options to build within non-green belt areas have been fully explored, or maximised.”

The shortfall has led to proposals to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites.