Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water reveals impact of week of showers on reservoirs, and hosepipe ban latest

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 16:11 BST
Yorkshire Water has issued its latest update on the region’s water levels, after a week of showers across Sheffield.

And the company says stocks have continued to decline despite heavy rain.

Reservoirs are now 32.6 per cent full, down from 35.8 per cent last week. The average for this time of year is 73.4 per cent.

Standpipes in the street could be introduced at 20 per cent, the company’s drought plan states. A hosepipe ban was imposed on July 11 and is set to last until February.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.placeholder image
Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire. | nw

BBC weatherman Paul Hudson said Sheffield had had its warmest summer since records began in 1882.

Dave Kaye, Yorkshire Water’s director of water services, said there had been heavy rain but it was short-lived and the majority had soaked into extremely dry ground.

He added: “The rain has helped river levels in some areas, which will allow us to abstract from watercourses to take the strain off our reservoirs.

“This, combined with drought orders and permits that have been granted on the Ouse and Wharfe, as well as others we have applied for in the South and North-West of the region, will help to reduce the burden on reservoirs and enable reservoirs to recover quicker in the autumn and winter.

“Customers adhering to the restrictions has also helped reduce domestic water usage by 10 per cent and our smart meter rollout in Sheffield is helping to identify leaks on customers’ properties, helping them to save water and money on their bills.”

Some 17 per cent of water is lost to leaks, the company says.

In April this year it put bills up by an average of 29 per cent.

It also sparked outrage by paying huge sums to chief executive Nicola Shaw, who receives £660,000 annually.

She also received £1.3m in previously undisclosed extra pay since 2023, The Guardian revealed, despite Yorkshire Water being banned from paying "unfair" bonuses to executives this year.

