Published 27th Aug 2025

Yorkshire’s reservoirs are now 35.8 per cent full, a drop of 3.3 per cent on last week.

Yorkshire Water confirmed the new low after months of drought.

But the business did not comment on what BBC weatherman Paul Hudson said was a “record low for late August.”

Yorkshire Water’s Drought Plan states the trigger for an emergency drought order is when reservoir stocks are 20 per cent of capacity.

The order could see a reduction in water pressure to homes, ‘rota cuts’ - rolling cuts to different areas - and installing standpipes in the street while cutting off the supply to homes.

The last time standpipes were used to limit domestic water use was in 1976,

Star photographer Dean Atkins took his drone to Redmires reservoirs in Sheffield and brought back pictures of a parched landscape as the shoreline recedes.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire.

