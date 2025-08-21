Yorkshire Water has issued an update on reservoir levels as the trigger for an emergency drought order and possible standpipes in the street is revealed.

The business said reservoirs were two fifths full - 39 per cent - after a further fall in water levels in the last week.

BBC weatherman Paul Hudson said it was a “a record low for mid-August” when they should be at 74 per cent. He also said the last reservoir built in Yorkshire was Grimwith in 1983.

Queueing for water from a standpipe in the drought of 1976 - the last time they were used in England. | nw

Yorkshire Water’s Drought Plan states the trigger for an emergency drought order is when reservoir stocks are 20 per cent of capacity.

An emergency order could include a reduction in water pressure from taps, ‘rota cuts’ - rotating cuts to different areas - and using standpipes or water tanks while cutting off supply to homes.

Huge beach at Redmires top reservoir in Sheffield due to drought. | nw

The Drought Plan states these actions could have ‘severe social and economic impacts which are not considered acceptable, and most of the actions would be almost impossible to implement from a practical viewpoint’.

They would also require an emergency drought order to be granted by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

So far, Yorkshire Water has introduced a hosepipe ban and applied to government to cut the flow of water from reservoirs into rivers after a record dry spring and ongoing lack of rain.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said domestic use had fallen 10 per cent since the hosepipe ban on July 11.

They added: “Previous weather patterns also indicate we will receive rainfall in the autumn and winter months, again reducing the likelihood of additional measures.

“As would be expected, we plan for every eventuality and our Drought Plan includes the possibility of further restrictions should they be required."

As well as water restrictions, the firm says it is spending huge sums fixing leaks - currently running at 17 per cent.