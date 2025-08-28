Yorkshire Water says hosepipe restrictions will remain in place despite expected wet weather.

The firm says rain yesterday, Wednesday August 27, and a forecast for more “will not be enough” to remove a ban on domestic hosepipe use, introduced on July 11, and it is likely to continue into 2026.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire. | nw

A spokesperson said there had been seven months of below average rainfall. Reservoirs are at 35.8 per cent, compared to an average of 73.4 per cent for this time of year.

Standpipes could be introduced at 20 per cent according to the company’s Drought Plan.

Some 17 per cent of water is lost to leaks.

In April this year Yorkshire Water put bills up by an average of 29 per cent.

The company also sparked outrage by paying huge sums to chief executive Nicola Shaw, who receives £660,000 annually.

She also received £1.3m in previously undisclosed extra pay since 2023, The Guardian revealed, despite Yorkshire Water being banned from paying "unfair" bonuses to executives this year.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “Hosepipe restrictions will remain in place until reservoir stocks have recovered – this could extend into the winter – as we are planning for the short-term and to ensure we have adequate supplies heading into the spring and summer of 2026.”