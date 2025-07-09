Sheffield is braced for a sweltering 33°C heatwave this weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to the low 30s by Friday (July 11) and last throughout the weekend, peaking at 33°C on Saturday.

In fact, it means Sheffield is set to be hotter than Barbados by this weekend - but a health warning for Yorkshire has not yet been issued.

The Met Office predicts that Sheffield will be baking in temperatures of around 27°C by Thursday (July 10) before climbing to a scorching 30°C on Friday.

However, the mercury will climb to 33°C by Saturday afternoon.

Thousands are in for an uncomfortable night’s sleep as well, as temperatures may remain at a stifling 25°C by as late as 10pm.

The heat could drop off on Monday, down to a balmy 27°C, an potentially down to 23°C by Tuesday.

There is no rain forecast in Sheffield this weekend.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times. In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

It comes as a hosepipe ban takes effect in South Yorkshire on Friday, July 11, with Yorkshire Water trying to curb residents’ water usage following the warmest, driest spring on record.

The Met Office's definition of a heatwave is three consecutive days of temperatures exceeding the "heatwave threshold" for that part of the country. For most of the UK, including Yorkshire, this is 25°C .

Hosepipe ban in effect in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

A temporary use ban on hosepipes will come into place on Friday, July 11, and officials say it could last into the winter, depending on rainfall.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead, with a heatwave forecast for Sheffield towards the end of this week.

The underlying rule is people must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.