Five million people will be affected by a hosepipe ban which comes into force on Friday and small things can make a “huge difference” - such as taking shorter showers - an academic has suggested.

Lots of small actions multiplied by the whole population can add up to a lot of water, says Dr Jess Neumann, associate professor of hydrology, University of Reading.

To save water, she suggests: “Turning taps off while brushing your teeth, taking shorter showers, using a watering can, watching your lawn turn a golden yellow, and capturing and re-using rainwater in your garden will all make a difference.”

Brown grass in Tudor Square, Sheffield. | nw

Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban after one of the driest springs on record.

But water use is expected to rise this weekend due to a heatwave with temperatures of up to 33C, due to activities like watering plants and filling paddling pools, Dr Neumann added.

On The Star’s Facebook page, readers have been debating the impact - breaching the ban can lead to a £1,000 fine.

They also highlighted dissatisfaction with leaks, sewage, salaries, shareholders and investment at Yorkshire Water.

Michael Watson said: “Is it legal to connect your hose to the nearest leak in the road and divert it to your flower beds?”

Mairi Dawn said: “I will be putting water in my dog’s pool this weekend with the temps set to rise! Her welfare is paramount! If I can’t use hose I’ll just use buckets.”

Sally Harrison suggested a stiff upper lip was needed.

“Having water to drink is more important than having a clean car or driveway. Hosepipe bans are nothing new and nowhere near as bad as the 70s so just get on with it,” she posted.

Bryan Ibbotson thought it could turn neighbours against each other.

“Plenty of curtain twitchers at the ready with their mobile phones to dob their neighbours in,” he said.

Sue Thompson suggested there had been a lack of investment.

Low water at Langsett reservoir on July 2. | Yorkshire Water

“The population in Yorkshire has increased but no new reservoirs built hence the problem,” she suggested.

Shaun Moulds suggested people held contradictory views.

“Folk are against reservoir expansion, and folk are against hosepipe bans,” he wrote.

Cap Kev is planning a last hurrah.

“I will wash my car and water the garden on Thursday,” he said.

Darren Arthur was all defiance.

“I will not be punished for Yorkshire Water mismanagement. Would I go to my local and line the pints up on the bar and then go home or fill the petrol tank up and leave the car on the drive?

“I am paying for a service if. I can't use that service then I want my bill cutting otherwise I'll be carrying on as normal thanks.”