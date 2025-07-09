This is how the beloved fountains in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens will will be affected by the coming hosepipe ban this summer.

It’s a summertime staple in Sheffield - children shrieking with delight as they run through the jets of water spraying from the ground at the city centre park.

It’s a free day out for families and gets people out and about in the city.

Sheffield City Council has confirmed the fountains in the Peace Gardens will remain switched on during the coming hosepipe ban - but not every day.

However, Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban will come into effect on July 11 in a bid to curb water waste.

It means residents must not use a hosepipe that is connected to a water mains. Breaching the rules could land offenders with a £1,000 fine.

It comes following the driest and warmest spring on record, while reservoirs across Yorkshire are more than a quarter lower than they would normally be at this time of year.

It has left many families asking how it will affect Sheffield city centre’s fountains, and whether the jets at the Peace Gardens be switched off.

Sheffield City Council has now confirmed the fountains will run - but not every day.

Sheffield by the Sea in the Peace Gardens.

Will the fountains in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens be switched off during the hosepipe ban?

Sheffield City council has confirmed the Peace Gardens fountains will be switched on for children to enjoy this summer.

However, to minimise water loss, the fountains will be switched off on weekdays during school term time.

They will be switched on during the school holidays and at weekends.

The city council’s website says schools in Sheffield break up for the summer holidays on July 23.

The fountains will operate during the summer holidays, but will be turned off on weekdays until schools break up.

Will Sheffield’s other fountains outside the train station and the city hall be switched off during the hosepipe ban?

The underlying rule for hosepipe bans is that residents must not use a hose that is connected to a water mains.

However, fountains at home are not affected as they typically pump the same amount of water over and over, which residents then top up.

This is more complicated with large public fountains where water is much more easily lost.

Sheffield City Council says the Sheaf Square Water feature, outside the railway station, will be remain switched off as it loses the most water.

The Barkers Pool fountains, outside the City Hall, recycles nearly all the water they use and will remain switched on.

Can the council use hosepipes and sprinklers?

Here’s how Sheffield City Council’s operations will be affected by the hosepipe ban.

The local authority is exempt from the ban because it only affects homes and domestic properties.

This is because watering council facilities such as the Botanical Gardens and the Winter Garden would be infeasible without hoses or sprinklers, and the plants would likely die without this.

However, the council said in an advisory note it would “make sure that water is not wasted for both public features and grounds maintenance.”