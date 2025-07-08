A ban on using hosepipes and sprinklers has been announced in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with fines of up to £1,000 - here’s what you can and cannot do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After both the driest and warmest spring on record and more hot weather on the way, Yorkshire Water has announced a ‘temporary use ban’ on hosepipes.

The ban will come into place on Friday, July 11, and officials say it could last into the winter, depending on rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what we know about the restrictions and what it means for you.

A hosepipe ban has been announced in Yorkshire starting from July 11, meaning homes in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are affected. Here are the rules and what you can and cannot do whil the ban is in place. | National World

What are the hosepipe ban rules?

A hosepipe ban can cause a lot of confusion with residents wondering how will they water or maintain their gardens.

The underlying rule is people must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.

That means they cannot use hoses to fill a paddling pool or hot tub, water plants, clean walls or windows, fill a pond or clean patios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also applies to anything that does the same job such as sprinklers, irrigation systems, or pressure washers.

Submitted. Can you water your garden during a hosepipe ban?

Can I water my garden?

Until further notice, gardeners will have to water their plants using watering cans. They must not use a hose.

You can still use your outside tap to fill up your watering can.

As discussed in the ‘exemptions’ below, you can only use a hose if it happens to be connected to a water butt or other recycled water system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For that reason, most water fountains can still run because they use a recycled source of water, but this source cannot be topped up with a hosepipe.

Another exemption is that residents can water newly laid turf for 28 days if it was laid before the ban came into effect.

You can also water grass seed for the first 28 days with a hosepipe if it was laid before the ban.

You can also use a hosepipe to water your grass roof - should you happen to have one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees, saplings and hedging planted before the ban can also be watered with a hosepipe if this cannot be done "reasonably" with a watering can.

Can I wash my car during a hosepipe ban?

Can I wash my car?

You must not use a hose to wash any private vehicle.

You can wash your vehicle using buckets and rinsing using watering cans.

But you may clean a vehicle with a hosepipe if it is done as a service to customers "in the course of a business" - meaning car washes and businesses can still operate.

What are the exemptions?

A hosepipe can be used if it is connected to a water butt or other recycled water system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an exemption if being forced to use a hosepipe would minimise risk to human or animal health - or to prevent the spread of disease.

A hosepipe might also be used to protect the welfare and safety of animals, for example filling a horse’s water trough or cleaning animals and their areas, or keeping a pond topped up for the welfare of fish.

There are many other exemptions listed on the Yorkshire Water website. For example, residents can fill up a hot tub from empty with a hosepipe if it has only recently been constructed.

How is the hosepipe ban enforced and how much can I be fined?

A temporary use ban is enforced under penalty or fines worth up to £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water does not have roving officers to enforce the ban, other than Yorkshire Water staff who are already going about their jobs who will report breaches they see.

In fact, suppliers essentially ask that hosepipe bans are policed by residents and their neighbours by reporting others they see using a hosepipe.

How long will the hosepipe ban last?

The last hosepipe ban was in August 2022, and it wasn’t lifted until December that year due to increased rainfall in October and November, which helped replenish reservoirs.

After the driest and warmest spring on record, and with more hot weather on the way, the new hosepipe ban could be in place for a long time.