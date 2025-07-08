Sheffield hosepipe ban: What are the rules, can I water my garden, and how much you could be fined
After both the driest and warmest spring on record and more hot weather on the way, Yorkshire Water has announced a ‘temporary use ban’ on hosepipes.
The ban will come into place on Friday, July 11, and officials say it could last into the winter, depending on rainfall.
Here’s what we know about the restrictions and what it means for you.
What are the hosepipe ban rules?
A hosepipe ban can cause a lot of confusion with residents wondering how will they water or maintain their gardens.
The underlying rule is people must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.
That means they cannot use hoses to fill a paddling pool or hot tub, water plants, clean walls or windows, fill a pond or clean patios.
It also applies to anything that does the same job such as sprinklers, irrigation systems, or pressure washers.
Can I water my garden?
Until further notice, gardeners will have to water their plants using watering cans. They must not use a hose.
You can still use your outside tap to fill up your watering can.
As discussed in the ‘exemptions’ below, you can only use a hose if it happens to be connected to a water butt or other recycled water system.
For that reason, most water fountains can still run because they use a recycled source of water, but this source cannot be topped up with a hosepipe.
Another exemption is that residents can water newly laid turf for 28 days if it was laid before the ban came into effect.
You can also water grass seed for the first 28 days with a hosepipe if it was laid before the ban.
You can also use a hosepipe to water your grass roof - should you happen to have one.
Trees, saplings and hedging planted before the ban can also be watered with a hosepipe if this cannot be done "reasonably" with a watering can.
Can I wash my car?
You must not use a hose to wash any private vehicle.
You can wash your vehicle using buckets and rinsing using watering cans.
But you may clean a vehicle with a hosepipe if it is done as a service to customers "in the course of a business" - meaning car washes and businesses can still operate.
What are the exemptions?
A hosepipe can be used if it is connected to a water butt or other recycled water system.
There is an exemption if being forced to use a hosepipe would minimise risk to human or animal health - or to prevent the spread of disease.
A hosepipe might also be used to protect the welfare and safety of animals, for example filling a horse’s water trough or cleaning animals and their areas, or keeping a pond topped up for the welfare of fish.
There are many other exemptions listed on the Yorkshire Water website. For example, residents can fill up a hot tub from empty with a hosepipe if it has only recently been constructed.
How is the hosepipe ban enforced and how much can I be fined?
A temporary use ban is enforced under penalty or fines worth up to £1,000.
Yorkshire Water does not have roving officers to enforce the ban, other than Yorkshire Water staff who are already going about their jobs who will report breaches they see.
In fact, suppliers essentially ask that hosepipe bans are policed by residents and their neighbours by reporting others they see using a hosepipe.
How long will the hosepipe ban last?
The last hosepipe ban was in August 2022, and it wasn’t lifted until December that year due to increased rainfall in October and November, which helped replenish reservoirs.
After the driest and warmest spring on record, and with more hot weather on the way, the new hosepipe ban could be in place for a long time.
