Rod Kirkpatrick, of RKP Photography, took pictures showing just how low are Howden, Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs in Derbyshire.
He said stone pillars that supported a railway used in the construction of the dams had been revealed, as well as huge sandy ‘beaches’.
The reservoirs are run by Severn Trent Water which states Howden is 42.3 per cent full, Derwent 51.4 per cent and Ladybower 64.4 per cent.
Last week, Yorkshire Water - which serves Sheffield - said its reservoirs were 58.3 per cent full, compared to 81.9 per cent on average at this time of year, raising fears of a hosepipe ban.
The Environment Agency has declared a drought in Yorkshire after a record dry spring.
