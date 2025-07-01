Sheffield drought: Cracked 'beaches' emerge as levels plunge at reservoirs

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:26 BST

Huge expanses of cracked and parched shoreline and old structures have been exposed at reservoirs near Sheffield as the city enters a second month of drought.

Rod Kirkpatrick, of RKP Photography, took pictures showing just how low are Howden, Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs in Derbyshire.

He said stone pillars that supported a railway used in the construction of the dams had been revealed, as well as huge sandy ‘beaches’.

The reservoirs are run by Severn Trent Water which states Howden is 42.3 per cent full, Derwent 51.4 per cent and Ladybower 64.4 per cent.

Last week, Yorkshire Water - which serves Sheffield - said its reservoirs were 58.3 per cent full, compared to 81.9 per cent on average at this time of year, raising fears of a hosepipe ban.

The Environment Agency has declared a drought in Yorkshire after a record dry spring.

A woman explores the cracked and parched shoreline of Howden Reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District. Water levels here and in the adjoining Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs are now very low.

People explore stone pillars that once supported a railway line used in the construction of the Derwent Dams.

Drought has exposed old structures on the banks of Derwent Reservoir in the Peak District.

The 'tide' has gone a long way out at Howden reservoir leaving a moonscape.

