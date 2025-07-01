Sheffield drought: New June temperature record set amid heatwave and lack of rain
The 30th was the warmest June day on record, reaching 31C, according to Jon Groocock of sheffieldweather.co.uk
It was also the joint warmest June ever, tying with 1957 and 2023, he added.
Mr Groocock says so far this year Sheffield has had 244.6mm of rain. It is less than in 1975, the driest year on record, which by this stage in the year had 271mm.
Yorkshire Water says its reservoirs are down to 58.3 per cent compared to the 81.9 per cent average for this time of year.
