Dry, hot June set a temperature record for Sheffield - and matched another.

The 30th was the warmest June day on record, reaching 31C, according to Jon Groocock of sheffieldweather.co.uk

It was also the joint warmest June ever, tying with 1957 and 2023, he added.

Grass in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield is starting to go brown due to a drought. | nw

The lack of rain has seen Yorkshire declare to be in a drought, by the Environment Agency.

Mr Groocock says so far this year Sheffield has had 244.6mm of rain. It is less than in 1975, the driest year on record, which by this stage in the year had 271mm.

Yorkshire Water says its reservoirs are down to 58.3 per cent compared to the 81.9 per cent average for this time of year.