South Yorkshire Police has urged people not to call 999 to report breaches of the hosepipe ban.

The day before a ban is introduced., the force has issued a plea not to use the emergency number, or 101, to report breaches.

Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will come into effect from Friday, July 11 following a record dry spring. Breaching it could incur a fine of £1,000.

Reservoir levels are 53.8 per cent compared to 80.9 per cent average for this time of year, Yorkshire Water says.

A police spokesperson said: “If you are concerned that someone is breaching the hosepipe ban, please do not call us on 999 or 101.

“Instead, contact Yorkshire Water online at yorkshirewater.com. They will follow up on your report.”

“Please help us make sure those who need to reach us on 999 and 101 can do so.”

In a separate message they added: “Breaching a hosepipe ban is a civil matter that could lead to a fine.”

Yorkshire Water said the number to report a breach is: 0345 1242424 .

The firm has published details of how it will enforce the ban here: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/your-water/is-there-a-hosepipe-ban/#enforcement