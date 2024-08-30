Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adverts for a listed Victorian lodge at the entrance to one of Sheffield’s most popular parks are set to go out later this year.

The East Entrance Lodge in Endcliffe Park will be marketed by Sheffield City Council after plans to seek an operator were given the green light.

A spokeswoman said its future would depend on what applications were received.

The East Entrance Lodge in Endcliffe Park will be marketed by Sheffield City Council. | National World

She added: “Once applications have been received and reviewed, a recommendation will be taken to the council’s charity trustee sub-committee.”

The grade II-listed building dating back to 1891 is near the Hunter’s Bar entrance and a famous weeping beech tree.

It was a home but has been empty for a year.

The building has been empty for a year and is deteriorating. | National World

In July, a council report stated the building was showing signs of deterioration. The cost of repairs would be paid by the operator.

It added: “The council as sole trustee has a duty to manage the resources of the charity responsibly, which includes ensuring that its land and buildings are properly maintained and correctly used.

“With investment, the lodge has potential to transform this area of Endcliffe Park.”