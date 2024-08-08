Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have warned of a spate of flashers in a popular Sheffield park - and this is what they think the latest suspect looks like.

South Yorkshire Police have told how a man indecently exposed himself to a woman at Endcliffe Park, as she walked into the park from its Ruslings Road entrance.

And they said it is just the latest in a serious of similar incidents in the same park, with different suspects.

Police want to speak to the man in this efit | South Yorkshire Police

They said in a statement: “On Friday 21 June at 12.58pm, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to a woman while walking into Endcliffe Park from Rustlings Road.

“The suspect is described as a white man, of medium build, 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair and around 30-to-40 years old. He is believed to have been wearing a white shirt and trousers.”

They added: “Since the incident was reported to police, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including area searches and are now appealing anyone with information or anyone who knows the man in the image to come forward.

“We are aware that we have issued appeals following other reports of indecent exposures in the Endcliffe Park area in recent months. Our enquiries are ongoing but officers do not believe these incidents to be linked.”

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man from the efit, can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 496 of 21 June when you get in touch.

You can pass information to police anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form.