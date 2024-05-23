Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have called for an investigation into 'failings'

Trust in the police and the council has been “severely dented” after a teenage crime wave in a Sheffield suburb, councillors say.

Lib Dems Shaffaq Mohammed and Barbara Masters claim both organisations apparently initially failed to follow up reports of incidents including alleged robberies, thefts from shops and anti-social behaviour in and around Endcliffe Park.

Ecclesall councillors Shaffaq Mohammed and Barbara Masters have criticised the police and the council over their handling of a teenage crime wave in the area.

Earlier this month, angry residents harangued police and council officials at a stormy meeting about the problem, which went on for months.

In a letter to The Star, the councillors say: “There is no doubt residents and businesses in the area have been subjected to the behaviours outlined and that the agencies which could have curbed this failed to do so.”

Part of the problem was that the police database would not flag up a crime spree by a small number of individuals, unless reports indicated a link, they say. But some people thought reporting to the police was pointless and some who did claimed the police or council failed to follow it up, they add.

“Why this occurred must now be investigated...we are maintaining our dialogue with the police and the council to see how the mechanisms, which should have triggered action but did not, can be improved,” the letter from the councillors reads.

“We want procedures that will deal with problems, not just move them on elsewhere.”

They add: “Those responsible must be held to account. Our appeal to residents is to come forward to provide the evidence to allow the police and council to take action.”

Chief Inspector Gareth Thomas, of South Yorkshire Police, said they had committed “significant resources to investigating every single report” made to the police about anti-social behaviour and crime in the S11 area.

He added: “My team has been in regular, direct contact with affected residents and we have worked closely with the council throughout our investigation. We have also attended a number of local meetings to listen to people's concerns and explain how we're tackling the problem.

"We are confident the work of our multi-agency approach with our partners at Sheffield City Council is becoming apparent to people living in the area. But that does not mean our work is done.

"Our officers are still carrying out patrols to offer reassurance to residents. If you have any remaining concerns, please speak to a police officer. We are here to help where we can.

"I also recognise that not everyone feels comfortable speaking directly to police. Please be aware you can anonymously report concerns to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. This is completely confidential and you will not be identified."

Sheffield City Council re-issued a statement from Lorraine Wood, Sheffield City Council’s interim director of communities.

She said: “It was vital to attend the community meeting with the residents of Ecclesall ward and listen to their accounts and concerns so we can work with them and offer reassurance that they are being heard.

“All reports of anti-social behaviour are taken seriously and we do understand the potential impacts this type of behaviour can have on individuals and communities.

“...we cannot comment on individual cases and circumstances. However, we wanted to outline what we have been and continue to do in the area to offer reassurances to those who live and work there, as well as those who enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Endcliffe Park, that as a council we take all instances of anti-social behaviour seriously.