"So many parts of the city centre are looking amazing, really impressive"

A huge public square taking shape in Sheffield city centre has been reviewed by readers and some have praised the council.

Newly-paved Town Hall Square was revealed after fencing was removed. It is the first time in decades the area outside the Town Hall has been closed to traffic. It was also home to the Goodwin Fountain from 1961 to 1998 and before that a statue of Queen Victoria which was relocated to Endcliffe Park.

Readers have rated the newly created Town Hall Square in Sheffield city centre | national world

The work is part of a £33m revamp of Fargate which started last year and is set to go on until February.

On Facebook, Chris Sexton said: “Looking great. Will be a really useful performance and event space as it has infrastructure built into it so no more need for generators.”

Dawn Lally agreed: “Walked up yesterday and it finally feels like it’s coming together, Sheffield feels like it has lots to offer again at last. Long may it continue, looks great.”

John Colclough praised the council: “Well done Sheffield City Council, this is all part of the amazing regeneration and start of a new centre for our beloved Sheffield.”

Tom Sadowski joked it would be perfect to put a Container Park on, referring to an unsuccessful development last year. And Michael Armitage referred to the council’s long domination by Labour, although it has no overall control currently: “With our council it could become another Red Square.”

But Sam Brookes wasn’t having it: “Disappointing how negative some people can be. The fencing has literally just come down. So many parts of the city centre are looking amazing, really impressive. If people support the changes and events, businesses etc that are coming, hopefully it’ll work. I’m being positive.”

Ann Baker thought there was room for a big feature: “A decent start but lacks something. What a shame they took away the Goodwin Fountain. I hope they add some greenery or something.”

William De Morgan said: “Should reinstate the statue of Queen Victoria that was originally there. It was moved to the entrance of Endcliffe Park in the 1930s.”

Several referred to a temporary asphalt patch on Wellington Street laid after granite slabs were torn up to lay services to a new food hall on Cambridge Street, and since repaired.

David Wright said: “Just waiting for the black tarmac stripe now after it’s opened.”