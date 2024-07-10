Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Foulds, the Sheffield man known for maintaining the Mi Amigo war memorial in Endcliffe Park, has been left devastated after his tools were stolen, his friend has said.

TV presenter Dan Walker - who introduced the nation to Tony during his time hosting BBC Breakfast - shared an image of Tony on X, formerly Twitter.

The post read: “Just spoken to Tony. He is devastated that someone has stolen his leaf blower, batteries and tools from the park. I’ve managed to calm him down but if anyone has any information or knows anything… he just wants them back so he can carry on looking after the memorial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post had prompted an outpouring of support for Tony, including social media users tagging brands like B&Q and Bosch asking them to help.

The DIY and home improvement brand Wickes responded with: “We are so sorry to hear someone stole Tony's leaf blower. We will happily provide him with a brand new one through our Community Programme so he can continue taking great care of the memorial.”

One X user responded to Dan saying: “Words fail me. So sad. Tony is a legend, a lovely human being.”

Another wrote: “I am devastated for Tony with all the hard work he puts into keeping the Mi Amigo memorial clean... Hopefully, he’ll get some answers soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost immediately, a GoFundMe page was created by a Patrick Mcdonough titled ‘Tools for Tony’. It has already raised nearly £500 at the time of writing.

The author of the fundraiser states “all proceeds will go to Tony”.

Tony’s story pulled on heartstrings all over the UK when it was said as a child he witnessed the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, crash into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

USAF pilot Lt. John Kriegshauser manoeuvred the plane to miss nearby homes and children playing in the park, but the 10 airmen on board tragically lost their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Sheffield resident, Dan Walker discovered Tony tending to the memorial in the park, which the BBC reported he had been doing “for decades”.

Mr Walker helped air Tony’s story, prompting a memorial flypast over the park which was watched by thousands in person and many, many more on live TV.