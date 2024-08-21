Police admit lines of enquiry 'exhausted' as disappearance of missing Barnsley woman remains a mystery
A search was launched for the missing 44-year-old, who police have named only as Claire, after she was reported missing on June 24.
But nearly two months later, worried police have still not been able to find her - but the case remains open.
Three confirmed sightings of her had all been in the Silkstone area of Barnsley, with the last one that police have highlighted having been on Monday, June 24 between 2.30pm and 3pm at the junction of Silkstone Lane and High Street.
Today, South Yorkshire Police said that since Claire, from Wombwell, was reported missing on June 24, the force had received a great deal of information and reported sightings from members of the public, and had followed up on all leads. However officers have so far been unable to locate her.
They added that the force had exhausted all current lines of enquiry and concluded its searches, but the investigation remains open, and officers will follow up any new information that comes to light.
Det Sgt Rebecca Robinson said: “Our thoughts remain with Claire’s family and friends and we remain hopeful that Claire will be found.
“I would like to thank all those who have shared our appeals, offered words of support, and provided information.
“If anyone has any new information, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 440 of June 24, 2024, when you get in touch. Alternatively, you can report online using our live chat or through our website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/”.
Police have carried out a number of enquiries in recent months in the search for Claire.
The investigation has seen them knocking on doors, conducting house to house enquiries, delivering leaflets and displaying posters as they progressed various lines of enquiry to try and find her.
Several photos of Claire have been issued over that period as part of the investigation.
Officers have previously stated the they believed Claire to have been wearing grey trousers, a light grey or mint green jumper and a long black gilet, with the hood up, when she went missing.
