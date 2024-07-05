Missing Claire Barnsley: Worried police issue new pictures in search for woman not seen for three weeks

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
Worried police have stepped up the search for a woman who has been missing for over three weeks, with new pictures they hope will help track her down.

South Yorkshire Police have issued two pictures which they say show the clothes officers believe Barnsley woman Claire is wearing, as they continue to look for her.

The force said in a statement that the picture shows clothing that they believe Claire is wearing. They include grey trousers, a grey or mint green jumper and a long black gilet style jacket.

They also believe Claire may be walking around with her hood up.

Police have issued a new picture of missing person ClairePolice have issued a new picture of missing person Claire
Police have issued a new picture of missing person Claire | South Yorkshire Police

They added: “Claire, age 44, is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, with long dark brown hair which is shaved at the sides.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Claire’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is or might be staying to get in touch.

If you can help find her, call 101 and quote incident number 440 of 24 June 2024 when you get in touch.

Police looking for missing person Claire, from Barnsley, have released new pictures Photo: South Yorkshire PolicePolice looking for missing person Claire, from Barnsley, have released new pictures Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police looking for missing person Claire, from Barnsley, have released new pictures Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Alternatively, you can report online using live chat or through the police website on https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Police originally launched an appeal to find Claire on Tuesday this week.

Claire is from the Wombwell area and was last seen in Barnsley at around 1pm on June 11, 2024.

Police believe she may have been seen on June 22, 2024 in the Silkstone area.

