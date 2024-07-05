Missing Claire Barnsley: Worried police issue new pictures in search for woman not seen for three weeks
South Yorkshire Police have issued two pictures which they say show the clothes officers believe Barnsley woman Claire is wearing, as they continue to look for her.
The force said in a statement that the picture shows clothing that they believe Claire is wearing. They include grey trousers, a grey or mint green jumper and a long black gilet style jacket.
They also believe Claire may be walking around with her hood up.
They added: “Claire, age 44, is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, with long dark brown hair which is shaved at the sides.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Claire’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is or might be staying to get in touch.
If you can help find her, call 101 and quote incident number 440 of 24 June 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can report online using live chat or through the police website on https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Police originally launched an appeal to find Claire on Tuesday this week.
Claire is from the Wombwell area and was last seen in Barnsley at around 1pm on June 11, 2024.
Police believe she may have been seen on June 22, 2024 in the Silkstone area.
