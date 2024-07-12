Watch: Police issue fresh appeal in search for Barnsley woman, Claire, 44, missing for four weeks
Claire, aged 44, has been missing for more than four weeks, and the last confirmed sighting was on June 24 in Silkstone, Barnsley, at the junction of Silkstone Lane and Bull Haw Lane.
In a press conference today, Friday, July 12, near the site where she was last seen, Chief Inspector John Mallows, of South Yorkshire Police, issued a renewed appeal for information.
He said: "We're working on two hypotheses. One is voluntarily. She might be voluntarily missing, or not realising that she's been reported missing by her loved ones.
“The second is she may have come to harm. I must stress there may not be any third party. She may have fallen, she may have not been able to secure medical support. If this is the case, we want to find her as soon as possible."
Specially trained officers have been focusing their search in the woodland area surrounding Silkstone, Barnsley, as Claire enjoys spending time outdoors, specifically wild camping. Claire is not believed to have changed her clothes since the last confirmed sighting in June, when she was wearing grey trousers, a light grey or mint green jumper and a long, black gilet.
Police have said they believed Claire may be seeking shelter in the woods, or disused outbuildings in the area, from the recent bad weather.
They have asked people to check their own outbuildings and to contact police if they are out walking over the weekend and see any signs of people camping or sleeping rough.
Anyone with information regarding Claire’s whereabouts can contact police by calling 101 or through their website. Quote incident number 440 of June 24, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
