Police in South Yorkshire have released new images of a missing Barnsley woman, after she was captured on a bodycam.

44-year-old Claire has been missing for more than four weeks, and there haven’t been any confirmed sightings of her since June 24, 2024.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police have put together a timeline of her last known movements and havae released new images of her captured on a police body cam in Barnsley town centre around the time she disappeared.

13 June Claire was in Barnsley town centre and captured on police body warn footage

15 June - Claire was seen sitting on a bench near to The Strafford Arms in Stainborough

19 June - Claire was seen walking near The Fairways Pub, heading towards the general direction of Dodworth village

21 June - Claire was seen walking on Higham Common Road, near to the junction of Royd lane

22 June - Claire was seen near to Silkstone Golf Club, and on the A628 and near to the entrance of the Silverwood Scout Camp

23 June - Claire was seen on High Street, Silkstone, near the rear of The Bells Steakhouse and on the road near The Pot House Hamlet

24 June - Claire was last seen on the Junction on Silkstone Lane and Bull Haw Lane

South Yorkshire Police

Officers do not believe Claire has changed her clothes since her last sighting in June, when she was wearing grey trousers, a light grey or mint green jumper and a long, black gilet.

Specially trained officers have been focusing their search in the woodland area surrounding Silkstone, Barnsley, as Claire enjoys spending time outdoors, specifically wild camping.

Officers have been conducting land searches in the nearby fields and woodland, as well as continuing house to house visits, carrying out CCTV enquiries and delivering appeal leaflets to houses close by.

SYP

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Robinson said: "We believe Claire may be taking shelter in the woods, or disused outbuildings in the area, from the recent bad weather we have been having and that is why we have been focusing our search in this area.

"Thank you to those who have continued to support our efforts to find Claire. We are still appealing for anyone who may have information of her whereabouts to please come forward.

"We know Claire enjoys spending time outdoors, specifically visiting church grounds and historic memorials. She has many close friends who are growing increasingly concerned for her.

South Yorkshire Police

"Our focus currently remains in the Silkstone area, but we are keeping an open mind to the possibility that Claire may have moved further from the location of her last sighting.

"We are asking you, the public, to please bear this information in mind. Please check your own outbuildings and if you are out walking over the weekend and see any signs of people camping or sleeping rough please do contact us, even if you think it is small, this may help us get closer to finding missing Claire."

Anyone with information regarding Claire’s whereabouts can contact police by calling 101 or through their website. Quote incident number 440 of June 24, 2024 when you get in touch.

You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/