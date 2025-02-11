Trained police negotiators are in talks with a man to try to end a seige which has closed Park Square, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said specialists are on the scene and have added that they understand the disruption and impact that the having is on the the public.

Police were called out just after 7pm to concerns for a man inside a property on Broad Street. The man is alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself.

In a new statement issued this afternoon, officers said: “Road closures continue to be in place as emergency services remain on scene at an on-going incident in Sheffield.

Police say negotiators are on the scene as Park Square remains closed. Photo :National World | National World

“The Sheffield Parkway between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way remains closed in both directions while specialist officers continue to negotiate with the man.

“To increase the safety of those living nearby, surrounding properties have been evacuated, and affected residents are being cared for at Ponds Forge by Sheffield City Council.

“We understand the disruption and impact this incident is having on our communities, those affected by the evacuation, roads closures and those concerned for loved ones in the area.”

They said their aim was to bring the incident to a close safely and get everyone and their families back to their homes as soon as possible.

They continue to ask people to avoid the area.

Trams and public transport continue to be affected.

Many of the city’s bus services are being diverted because of the closure of Park Square roundabout and nearby roads.

Trams are affected because they cannot cross the Bow String Bridge, which crosses Park Square.

As well as South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire Service has two fire engines on standby at the scene.

And the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also sent crews to the area on standby.

People who have been evacuated have been looked after a temporary evacuation centre at Ponds Forge in the city centre.