Sheffield is still suffering major traffic and travel disruption this evening due to the police incident at Park Square roundabout.

These are the latest disruptions, updated at 4pm:

Roads

There are major tailbacks along the Sheffield Parkway, and on the roads leading into it.

The A61 Sheffield Parkway is closed both ways from B6070 Duke Street (Park Square roundabout) to Derek Dooley Way. Park Square Roundabout and Broad Street are also closed.

Traffic tailing back from Park Square roundabout. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World | National World

Buses

Service 24 will divert via Arundel Gate, Angel Street, Castle Street, Haymarket Flat Street Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street Sheaf Street, Granville Road, City Road, Manor Lane in both directions

Service 56 will is operating between Nether Edge and City Centre only, not able to serve Wybourn until further notice

Service X5 will divert via Waingate, Wicker, Attercliffe Road, Turn right onto Staniforth Road, through Darnall, Handsworth Road to Handsworth and normal in both Directions

Service 95 will divert via Arundel Gate, Angel Street, Castle Street, Haymarket, Flat Street Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street Granville Road Right onto City Road Left onto Manor Lane to the end turn left onto Manor Lane turns into Manor Way follow to the roundabout then normal route

Service 95a, 95b will divert via Arundel Gate, Angel Street, Castle Street, Haymarket Flat Street Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street Sheaf Street, Granville Road, City Road, Manor Top, Mansfield Road Woodhouse Road Richmond Road in both directions

Service 120,120K will divert via Sheaf Street Granville Road Both Directions

20, 97, 98 will divert via Angel Street, Castle Street, Waingate and Wicker

Some X2 service are disrupted and terminating at Meadowhall until further notice. Please speak to the driver to see if your service is affected.

Service X3 from Doncaster to Sheffield will be terminating at Meadowhall until further notice

Trams

Yellow route:

Cathedral to Middlewood every 20 mins, departing Cathedral at 00, 20, 40 past the hour; and 02, 22, 42 from Middlewood

Meadowhall to Woodbourn Road every 12 minutes per current timetable

Blue route:

No service between Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station. The one tram that was running has been moved to Yellow to provide a 20-minute service.

Halfway to Sheffield Station every 30 mins departing Halfway at 17, 47 mins past the hour and 12, 42 past the hour from Sheffield Station

Tram train:

Woodbourn Road to Parkgate, hourly service departing Woodbourn Rd at 36 mins past the hour and from Parkgate at 59 mins past the hour. No service between Cathedral and Woodbourn Road.

Purple route:

Suspended.

Northern Rail and First Bus are accepting tram tickets between the city centre, Meadowhall and Rotherham. First busis accepting tram tickers from Herdings into Sheffield.