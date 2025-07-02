Five people have been taken to hospital after the air ambulance was sent to a serious crash on a major Sheffield road in the early hours.

Emergency services were sent to Manchester Road, in Deepcar, in the early hours of the morning following the incident, which South Yorkshire Police say involved only one vehicle.

It was reported locally that the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It has also been confirmed that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was sent to the scene, just after midnight.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had been sent to the scene.

The ambulance service told The Star in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 12.27am this morning (Wednesday 2 July) to report a road traffic collision on Manchester Road in Deepcar.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including four ambulances and the air ambulance, and five patients were conveyed to hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident.