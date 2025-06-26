Breaking

Lorry, car & bicycle believed to have been involved in Ecclesall Road crash, reports suggest

By Sarah Marshall, David Walsh
Published 26th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is the scene on Ecclesall Road this morning after a crash - which is believed to have involved a lorry, car and a bicycle - as emergency services remain on the scene.

A lorry and a bicycle can be seen within the cordon, along with multiple police vehicles including three cars and a motorbike.

The scene on Ecclesall Road, following this morning's crashplaceholder image
The scene on Ecclesall Road, following this morning's crash | David Walsh

Unconfirmed reports from witnesses at the scene suggest a car may also have been involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exact information around the timing of the crash has not yet been released by the emergency services, but disruption was first reported by the AA’s travel planner at 8.08am this morning (Thursday, June 26, 2025).

The scene on Ecclesall Road, following this morning's crashplaceholder image
The scene on Ecclesall Road, following this morning's crash | David Walsh

A casualty involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, The Star understands.

An air ambulance was still in nearby Endcliffe Park at 9.30am, after reportedly landing at approximately 8.40am.

The only information confirmed by police so far is the closure of Ecclesall Road, which is currently in place in both directions, between Greystones Road and the Huntington Tower junction.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also been contacted for further details.

Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day.

Related topics:Ecclesall RoadEmergency servicesCasualtyHospitalPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice