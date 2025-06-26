Lorry, car & bicycle believed to have been involved in Ecclesall Road crash, reports suggest
A lorry and a bicycle can be seen within the cordon, along with multiple police vehicles including three cars and a motorbike.
Unconfirmed reports from witnesses at the scene suggest a car may also have been involved.
Exact information around the timing of the crash has not yet been released by the emergency services, but disruption was first reported by the AA’s travel planner at 8.08am this morning (Thursday, June 26, 2025).
A casualty involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, The Star understands.
An air ambulance was still in nearby Endcliffe Park at 9.30am, after reportedly landing at approximately 8.40am.
The only information confirmed by police so far is the closure of Ecclesall Road, which is currently in place in both directions, between Greystones Road and the Huntington Tower junction.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also been contacted for further details.
Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day.
