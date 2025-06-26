An air ambulance has landed at a Sheffield park, after a rush hour crash on one of the city’s busiest roads.

The collision took place on Ecclesall Road, reportedly near to the Wildcard Bar and Grill, earlier this morning (Thursday, June 26, 2025).

Flight data shows an air ambulance landed at nearby Endcliffe Park at around 8.40am.

Ecclesall Road is currently closed in both directions, between Greystones Road and Huntington Tower junction.

Traffic delays are building in the area, with roads including Brocco Bank and Psalter Lane, also badly affected.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We will provide an update as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience.”

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for further details.

More to follow.