A 22-year-old woman has appeared at court accused of assisting a man charged with the murder of a young dad who was gunned down on a Sheffield street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paris Askew faces a charge of assisting an offender relating to defendant Ethan Hallows.

Mr Hallows is accused of murdering Kevin Pokuta who was just 19-years-old, when he was shot dead on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, in December 2023. He leaves behind two young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hallows is accused of murdering Kevin Pokuta who was just 19-years-old, when he was shot dead on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, in December 2023. He leaves behind two young children | Submit

Court documents show that the “assisting” Ms Askew is accused of relates to the providing of “advice/arranging travel/finance, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of a defendant, namely Ethan Hallows, who is alleged to have committed the offence of murder.

In addition to the charge of murder, Mr Hallows is also accused of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enabling another to do so and one further count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Read More Page Hall: Man charged with the murder of young dad Kevin Pokuta who was shot dead in Sheffield

The two defendants both appeared in front of the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, yesterday (Thursday, June 25, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Askew appeared in the dock, while Mr Hallows, aged 24, attended via a remote video link from prison.

No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing, but a provisional trial date was fixed for December 2025.

Both Ms Askew and Mr Hallows are now due to appear at the same court next month for a plea hearing.

Ms Askew, aged 22, of Griffiths Road, High Green, Sheffield, was released on bail until then.

Mr Hallows was remanded into custody.