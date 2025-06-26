Sheffield woman appears at court accused of "assisting" man charged with murder of young dad Kevin Pokuta
Paris Askew faces a charge of assisting an offender relating to defendant Ethan Hallows.
Mr Hallows is accused of murdering Kevin Pokuta who was just 19-years-old, when he was shot dead on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, in December 2023. He leaves behind two young children.
Court documents show that the “assisting” Ms Askew is accused of relates to the providing of “advice/arranging travel/finance, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of a defendant, namely Ethan Hallows, who is alleged to have committed the offence of murder.
In addition to the charge of murder, Mr Hallows is also accused of two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enabling another to do so and one further count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
The two defendants both appeared in front of the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, yesterday (Thursday, June 25, 2025).
Ms Askew appeared in the dock, while Mr Hallows, aged 24, attended via a remote video link from prison.
No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing, but a provisional trial date was fixed for December 2025.
Both Ms Askew and Mr Hallows are now due to appear at the same court next month for a plea hearing.
Ms Askew, aged 22, of Griffiths Road, High Green, Sheffield, was released on bail until then.
Mr Hallows was remanded into custody.