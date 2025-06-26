LIVE: Details emerge of severe crash on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road reportedly involving lorry, car and bicycle
A large response by emergency services is on the scene and the major commuting route is shut in both directions.
A lorry and a bicycle can be seen within the cordon, along with multiple police vehicles including three cars and a motorbike.
A casualty involved in the crash has been taken to hospital by road ambulance, The Star understands.
Key Events
- A serious crash has occurred on Ecclesall Road reportedly involving a lorry, a car and a bicycle
- A casualty has been taken to hospital by land ambulance
- A large cordon is in place and the road is shut in both directions
Serious crash on Ecclesall Road, route closed in both directions
A serious crash has occurred on Sheffield Ecclesall Road this morning reportedly involving a lorry, a car and a bicycle.
Details are emerging and The Star will keep you up to date on this breaking incident here.
Air ambulance lands at park after rush hour crash on one of Sheffield's busiest roads
Here is what we know so far.
An air ambulance has landed on Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park at around 8.40am today (June 26) following the collision on Ecclesall Road.
The Star understands one casualty from the crash was taken to hospital via land ambulance.
Watch: Scene of serious collision on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
Here is the scene on Ecclesall Road this morning where a police cordon is in place.
Reports that crash involved a lorry, a car and a bicycle
A lorry and a bicycle can be seen within the cordon, along with multiple police vehicles including three cars and a motorbike.
Unconfirmed reports from witnesses at the scene suggest a car may also have been involved.
Exact information around the timing of the crash has not yet been released by the emergency services, but disruption was first reported by the AA’s travel planner at 8.18am this morning (Thursday, June 26, 2025).
Public transport - First Bus confirm diversion in place
Update on public transport following Ecclesall Road closure
First Bus: Services 81, 82 & 272 - Until further notice
Ecclesall Road/Greystones Road is currently blocked due to an incident.
Services are diverted via Hunters Bar roundabout, Junction Road, Psalter Lane & Banner Cross in both directions.
*2 services additionally diverted via Ringinglow Road/Knowle Lane.
Apologies for the impact on your journey.
Stagecoach and Travel South Yorkshire are yet to confirm they have diversions in place.
Heroic gymgoers helped casualty at scene of major collision on major Sheffield road
Witnesses to the crash on Ecclesall Road today have been speaking to reporter for The Star, David Walsh, at the scene of the police cordon.
People at the scene shared with The Star that those on the street, including a doctor and staff at the nearby UBX Sheffield gym, rushed to the victim’s aid.
They helped stop traffic and brought a defibrillator from the gym while waiting for medics to arrive and take over.
Everything we know about major Sheffield crash involving lorry, car and bicycle
Here is everything we know so far about a major crash in Sheffield reportedly involving a lorry, a car and a bicycle.
Afternoon update: Road remains closed and extensive cordon in place
Updates from emergency services on the collision today have been slow.
Currently, ahead of rush hour, Ecclesall Road remains closed to traffic between Carrington Road and just before the Esso garage.
South Yorkshire Police is yet to provide an update on the condition of the casualty reported earlier today.
It is understood the lorry, bicycle and car that were seen inside the cordon earlier have since been removed by police.
