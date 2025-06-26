Marcin Chrobak: Man denies attempted murder after Rotherham crash which left pedestrian seriously injured

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:14 BST

A trial date has been fixed for a 22-year-old man charged with attempted murder in connection with a Rotherham crash, which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Marcin Chrobak entered a not guilty plea to the charge during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Mr Chrobak, of Bawtry Road, Hellaby, Rotherham, was charged following an incident on Fitzwilliam Road in Eastwood, Rotherham, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, following which a man was found with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

Marcin Chrobak entered a not guilty plea to the charge during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | NW

A trial date has been fixed for April 2026 during the hearing, with a one-week time estimate.

A 45-year-old man has previously been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder, in connection with the investigation.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but was subsequently released with no further action.

