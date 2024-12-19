The family of a “hard working family man” who died after a collision on his way to Bramall Lane have paid tribute to him.

Jordan Hattersley, of Bole Hill, Treeton, died at the Northern General Hospital last week of injuries sustained when he was struck by a car on Suffolk Road, Sheffield, on November 29. He was 36.

At the opening of his inquest yesterday (December 18), his wife, Kirsty, praised staff on the critical care ward for their efforts to save Jordan and the care they showed for the whole family.

“You bought us precious time with Jordan and a chance to say our goodbyes and, for that, me and his family will be eternally grateful,” she told the coroner’s court.

Jordan had been walking to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground with his father and two younger siblings to watch the Blades play Sunderland on November 29 when he was involved in a collision with a red Lexus on Suffolk Road at the junction with Granville Road.

His father, Richard, said he was truly grateful to not just the other match goers but passers-by and staff from a nearby McDonald’s who stopped to help and support the family at the scene.

“Jordan was devoted to Sheffield United,” Richard said. “It was his main outlet after his family. He was following his passion and, at the matches, he was an inspiration and role model to his brother and sister. We are all devastated by his loss.”

Jordan, who was born and raised in Sheffield before moving to Rotherham in his mid-teens, had also been raised as a Blade and had held a season ticket from a young age.

He worked as a computer engineer for Kerridge Commercial Systems in Tankersley after joining the firm 18 years ago as a call handler before working his way up through the organisation.

Jordan and Kirsty were together for thirteen years before tying the knot this year.

Kirsty explained she had been with Jordan “for the whole of her adult life.” They had a little boy and had bought and renovated a new home together. They were joined by 50 close friends and members of their family for a ceremony in Cyprus in June.

“We thought we had time,” Kirsty said. “We should have had time. We were at the height of our relationship, on cloud nine and just high on life and it’s all just been ripped away in a split second.”

The family said Jordan took an active role as father to their six-year-old son, Freddie.

Kirsty called Jordan “an all-round good person” who would go out of his way to help others. The family say they have taken some small comfort in donating his organs and saving other families from the grief they are now facing.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision on November 29 at 7.25pm and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 828 of November 29, 2024.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-dash-cam-footage-following-fatal-collision