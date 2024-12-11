Suffolk Road: Heartbreak as pedestrian dies almost fortnight after being hit by car off busy Sheffield road
Emergency services were called on the evening of Friday, November 29, 2024 to Suffolk Road, at the junction with Granville Road, just outside Sheffield city centre, to reports a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
It is understood the vehicle, a red Lexus, was travelling on Suffolk Road, towards Queens Road, when it was in collision with a 36-year-old man who was crossing the road.
The man, who has not yet been named, was rushed to hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’.
In an update issued today (Wednesday, December 11, 2024) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the collision has ‘sadly now turned fatal’.
The SYP spokesperson continued: “He has now sadly died and his family is being supported by officers.”
“We are now appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage which could help our investigation.”
Anyone who believes they can help police with their enquiries is asked to report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Footage can also be submitted directly to the investigation team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-dash-cam-footage-following-fatal-collision
Please quote incident number 828 of November 29, 2024 when you get in touch.
