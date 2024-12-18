Plan for the ‘partial demolition’ of Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill building submitted

A new plan to partially demolish Sheffield’s iconic music venue The Leadmill to improve the “the visual characteristics of the area” has been submitted and is awaiting approval.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have until February 3 to make a decision on whether the proposal to partially demolish The Leadmill building is acceptable or not.

The Leadmill is a four-storey building located on the eastern side of Leadmill Road in Sheffield city centre and while most of the building fronts this road, a smaller section fronts the western side of Suffolk Road.

The building, as a document states, has gone through some changes but some of these “have had an adverse impact on the overall appearance of the building and the wider area”.

The current proposal involves the demolition of two sections of the building.

The identified “single storey flat roof area” on Leadmill Road, which is wedged between a two, three and four storey building, contains toilets and after the demolition “repairs will have a positive impact on the character and appearance of this part of the Conservation Area”.

On the bit that is proposed to be demolished facing Suffolk Road, it is described as a nondescript two storey element.

The demolition of this section of the building, the report added, would improve the visual characteristics of the area.

As it is widely reported in the local (and national) media, in March 2022, The Leadmill announced that it had been served an eviction notice by landlords, Electric Group, ordering them to quit the building in March 2023.