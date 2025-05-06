Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man involved in a crash on a busy road over the weekend has sadly died, police confirmed a few moments ago.

The fatal collision, involving a single vehicle, took place on Hunningley Lane in Barnsley on Sunday morning (May 4, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Tuesday, May 6, 2025): “At 10.03am on Sunday, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Hunningley Lane, Barnsley.

“It is reported that a black Audi A4 was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 52-year-old man, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, where despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly later died.

“His family has been informed and is being supported.”

A section of Hunningley Lane was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.