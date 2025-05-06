David Heeley: Prolific Barnsley thief breached court order to resume shoplifting spree
David Heeley has been handed a 16-week prison sentence after he committed two shoplifting offences in the Dodworth area of Barnsley.
It comes just four months after he was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for the same offences in October 2024.
Speaking after Heeley was jailed, Sergeant Paul Allen, from Barnsley Safer Neighbourhood's Service, said: "Heeley's prison sentence was increased from eight weeks to 16 weeks, as he broke the conditions of his CBO when he committed these new offences.
“Heely's continued actions in the same stores named on his CBO have caused continued harassment, alarm and distress to the staff working there which in turn has caused him to receive a greater prison sentence.
"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we take these crimes seriously. The CBO gives us powers to impose harsher penalties. This is evident in the court result for Heeley."
Heeley, of Frederick Street, Barnsley, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 1, 2025 ) where he pleaded to two shoplifting offences and breeching his CBO.
He was sentenced the same day.