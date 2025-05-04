Breaking
Hunningley Lane, Barnsley: Crash leads to closure of busy road as police ask motorists to "avoid the area"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are asking motorists to avoid the scene of a crash this afternoon, which has also led to a busy road being closed in both directions.
The collision took place in Hunningley Lane in Barnsley earlier today (Sunday, May 4, 2025).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that Hunningley Lane in Barnsley is closed from Stairfoot roundabout towards Worsbrough due to a road traffic collision.
Traffic is said to be coping well, following the road closure.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide further information on the crash.
More to follow.
