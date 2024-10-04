Halfway Sheffield: Picture shows catastrophic damage done to double-decker bus in two-car crash

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Stagecoach has confirmed that fortunately there were no passengers on board a bus that was shunted off the road and onto a roundabout in a collision involving two cars last night.

All emergency services were called to the roundabout at the junction of Eckington Road and Station Road, Halfway, following the collision at around 9.15pm on October 3.

This photo shows the double decker bus which was shunted off the road in a two-car crash in Halfway, Sheffield, on the evening of October 3.This photo shows the double decker bus which was shunted off the road in a two-car crash in Halfway, Sheffield, on the evening of October 3.
This photo shows the double decker bus which was shunted off the road in a two-car crash in Halfway, Sheffield, on the evening of October 3. | Bert 'O'Bert

A double-decker Stagecoach bus was pictured having completely left the road and mounting the roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A photo of the bus shared with The Star shows how one side of double-decker has been destroyed. A resident claims the bus had to be cut to separate it in the wreckage.

Two cars - a blue BMW X5 and a blue Volkswagen Polo - were involved in the crash, and two men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. No one has been charged or arrested over the smash.

Now, Stagecoach has confirmed there were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

However, the driver suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: "We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident at around 9pm at Halfway in Sheffield on October 3.

“Thankfully there were no passengers on board but our driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. Emergency services and police attended the scene.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we are fully supporting the police investigation into the circumstances of the incident."

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out collision investigation work.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice