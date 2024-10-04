Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach has confirmed that fortunately there were no passengers on board a bus that was shunted off the road and onto a roundabout in a collision involving two cars last night.

All emergency services were called to the roundabout at the junction of Eckington Road and Station Road, Halfway, following the collision at around 9.15pm on October 3.

This photo shows the double decker bus which was shunted off the road in a two-car crash in Halfway, Sheffield, on the evening of October 3. | Bert 'O'Bert

A photo of the bus shared with The Star shows how one side of double-decker has been destroyed. A resident claims the bus had to be cut to separate it in the wreckage.

Two cars - a blue BMW X5 and a blue Volkswagen Polo - were involved in the crash, and two men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. No one has been charged or arrested over the smash.

Now, Stagecoach has confirmed there were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

However, the driver suffered minor injuries during the collision.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: "We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident at around 9pm at Halfway in Sheffield on October 3.

“Thankfully there were no passengers on board but our driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. Emergency services and police attended the scene.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we are fully supporting the police investigation into the circumstances of the incident."

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out collision investigation work.