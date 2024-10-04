South Yorkshire traffic: Crane called in and road closed after lorry overturns on major Barnsley roundabout
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway, off the J36 of the M1 near Hoyland, Barnsley, was shut by South Yorkshire Police at around 8am after an HGV fell on its side while steering around the Rockingham Roundabout.
The closure is in place between the nearby Birdwell Roundabout and Shortwood Roundabout, cutting off access for businesses on Kestrel Way Business Park.
Traffic on Dearne Valley Parkway and nearby Sheffield Road is severely congested as a result.
Photos show the lorry overturned on the grass verges close to the Dearne Valley Farm pub.
A mobile crane was reportedly seen at the roundabout sometime after 11.30am to lift the HGV back upright.
It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.