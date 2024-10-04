South Yorkshire traffic: Crane called in and road closed after lorry overturns on major Barnsley roundabout

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major road in South Yorkshire is closed today after a lorry overturned on a roundabout.

The A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway, off the J36 of the M1 near Hoyland, Barnsley, was shut by South Yorkshire Police at around 8am after an HGV fell on its side while steering around the Rockingham Roundabout.

A lorry overturned while steering around a major Barnsley roundabout in South Yorkshire today (October 4).A lorry overturned while steering around a major Barnsley roundabout in South Yorkshire today (October 4).
A lorry overturned while steering around a major Barnsley roundabout in South Yorkshire today (October 4). | Mick W

The closure is in place between the nearby Birdwell Roundabout and Shortwood Roundabout, cutting off access for businesses on Kestrel Way Business Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic on Dearne Valley Parkway and nearby Sheffield Road is severely congested as a result.

Photos show the lorry overturned on the grass verges close to the Dearne Valley Farm pub.

The lorry was pictured lying on its side on the grass verges off Rockingham Roundabout, near to the Dearne Valley Farm pub.The lorry was pictured lying on its side on the grass verges off Rockingham Roundabout, near to the Dearne Valley Farm pub.
The lorry was pictured lying on its side on the grass verges off Rockingham Roundabout, near to the Dearne Valley Farm pub. | Mick W

A mobile crane was reportedly seen at the roundabout sometime after 11.30am to lift the HGV back upright.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:Barnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice