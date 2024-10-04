Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called out after a report of a ‘dangerous dog’ in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were sent to Lees Hall Avenue, near Meersbook, Sheffield, on Thursday afternoon over the incident.

They said it involved a dog on an ‘extended lead’.

SYP said in a statement: “At 2.47pm yesterday (Thursday, October 3), we responded to reports of a dangerous dog on Lees Hall Avenue, Sheffield.

“Officers attended the scene, and it is reported that a dog on an extended lead jumped at a 58-year-old woman, but did not cause any injuries.

“Officers spoke to the owner of the dog, a 61-year-old man, and have arranged for him to take part in a responsible dog ownership course.”

Police recently warned dog owners to think about what steps they could take to increase the safety of people around their pets, warning that as the owner they are responsible for their pet’s actions.