Two cars were involved in a crash that saw a double decker bus run off the road in Sheffield last night.

All emergency services, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were called to the roundabout at the junction of Eckington Road and Station Road, Halfway, following the collision at around 9.15pm on October 3.

Two cars were involved in a crash in Halfway, Sheffield, on October 3 that saw a double-decker bus shunted off the road and onto a roundabout. | Google Maps, stock

A double-decker Stagecoach bus was pictured having completely left the road and mounted the roundabout, with extensive damage to its passenger side.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the bus was in a collision with two cars - a blue BMW X5 and a blue Volkswagen Polo.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

No one has been arrested or charged over the incident.

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out collision investigation work.

A helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, but the service was stood down.