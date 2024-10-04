Halfway Sheffield: Two cars involved in double decker bus crash with two men taken to hospital, say police
All emergency services, including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were called to the roundabout at the junction of Eckington Road and Station Road, Halfway, following the collision at around 9.15pm on October 3.
A double-decker Stagecoach bus was pictured having completely left the road and mounted the roundabout, with extensive damage to its passenger side.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the bus was in a collision with two cars - a blue BMW X5 and a blue Volkswagen Polo.
Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
No one has been arrested or charged over the incident.
The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out collision investigation work.
A helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, but the service was stood down.
