Sky-House Co reaches finals of the 2024 Sheffield Design Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Acclaimed Sheffield house builder Sky-House Co is through to the finals of the 2024 Sheffield Design Awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s Waverley 02 Development - 40 next generation three-bed Sky-Houses and four four-bed end townhouses - is a finalist in the People’s Choice Award category and has also been nominated as the Best Large Residential Scheme.

The Sky-House concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles is a major feature of the Waverley site, between Sheffield and Rotherham, and can also be found at Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge and the new Rother Valley scheme at Killamarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that once again the Sky-House concept is getting this sort of recognition and that we have reached the finals in two categories,” said the company’s founder and director David Cross.

The Waverley 02 scheme is up for two awards, including the people's choice

“What makes the People’s Choice nomination so important, though, is that it is a chance for our customers to support us and we hope they will be voting for us.

“The Waverley site continues to be central to our success, with two further projects - Waverley Central and Olive Lane - now under way.”

The Sheffield Design Awards is a biennial event which rewards good quality design within the built environment across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projects of all scales and uses are eligible for an award and sectors covered include residential, commercial, education, healthcare, heritage and conservation, and landscape.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, on November 14.

To vote for Sky-House Co in the People’s Choice category simply visit sheffielddesignawards.org/vote