A Sheffield road was closed for nearly two hours after another biker was seriously injured in a South Yorkshire crash.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision which saw a motorbike and a car collide, near the Northern General Hospital.

It has happened during a seven day period which has seen four crashes involving motorbikes, with one of those involving the tragic death of a teenage rider.

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed the latest incident, on Barnsley Road, near Fir Vale, had involved a motorcyclist, who was seriously injured in the collision, which also involved a car.

Barnsley Road, near the junction with Osgathorpe Road. Photo: Google | Google

Police told The Star: “We were called to Barnsley Road in Sheffield at 2.15pm on Wednesday (May 14) following reports of a road traffic collision near the junction with Osgathorpe Road.

“Officers attended and found a black Hyundai Estate and blue Sherco motorbike had been in collision. The road was closed between Crabtree Close and Scott Road while emergency services worked at the scene.

“The rider of the bike, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The road reopened shortly after 4pm.”

It was one of two crashes involving motorbikes on Wednesday, along with an incident which saw emergency services called to to Savile Street, just outside Sheffield city centre after a crash involving a car and a motorbike. The rider was taken to hospital after that incident too.

Last Thursday (May 8), a teenager died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Ford Puma on Warren Vale, near Rawmarsh, Rotherham, early in the afternoon.

That happened on the same day that it was announced that another motorcyclist had died, of injuries he had sustained 10 days earlier in described as a ‘single vehicle collision’ on Tuesday, April 29.

And another rider was left fighting for his life after a collision on Olympus Way, near Hoyland, in Barnsley, which was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with a collision between a car and a motorbike, on Saturday evening.

Derbyshire Police recently ran an operation aiming at motorcycle safety in the Peak District, aimed at keeping riders safe, warning road users that 15 riders lost their lives in collisions in Derbyshire last year– with five dying on a single day in August.

They were speaking with motorcyclists about how to stay safe.