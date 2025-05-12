A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a car crash which closed a major South Yorkshire road.

Olympus Way, near Hoyland, in Barnsley, was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with the incident, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the scene, after the collision between a car and a motorbike.

Two people were taken to hospital, one to the Northern General in Sheffield, and one to Barnsley Hospital.

The air ambulance was called to an incident at the junction of Tankersley Lane and Olympus Way, Barnsley. Photo: Paul Atkin | Paul Atkin

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Olympus Way and Tankersley Lane at 6.34pm on Saturday.

They said: “It is reported that a blue Honda motorcycle and a black Renault Clio were involved in the collision.

“The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Renault remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

Picture shows police on the scene after a crash at the junction of Tankersley Lane and Olympus Way, Barnsley, on Saturday evening. Photo: Paul Atkin | Paul Atkin

They are now asking for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the reported collision to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information you can report it via the force’s online chat on its website, or by calling 101. Quote incident number 826 of 10 May 2025 when you get in touch.

You can submit dashcam or CCTV footage by logging onto https://orlo.uk/zsMan

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call just after 6.30pm on Saturday (10 May) to report a collision between a car and motorcycle on Olympus Way, Hoyland.

“A number of ambulance resources, including two ambulances, a doctor, a critical care paramedic and an air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

They added: “Two patients were conveyed to hospital, one to Northern General Hospital and one to Barnsley Hospital.”

Bus services were diverted while emergency services dealt with the incident

Operator Stagecoach said at the time: “Due to an RTC our 72 service will be diverting via Sheffield Road and will not be serving Olympus Way & Westwood New Road.”