Another biker is in hospital, after another crash involving a motorbike on the roads of South Yorkshire.

It follows an incident which saw emergency services called to to Savile Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, last night, after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident involved a collision with a motorcycle, the fourth reported in just over two weeks.

The crash happened on Savile Street, Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

They told The Star: “We were called to Savile Street in Sheffield at 5.10pm on Wednesday (14 May) following reports of a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended and found a blue Nissan Qashqai and a grey Yamaha X-Max motorbike had been in collision. The rider of the bike, a man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

They added that a woman and a 10-year-old girl, who were travelling in the Nissan, also went to hospital, as a precaution.

It is the latest crash on the roads of South Yorkshire in recent weeks to involve a motorcyclist.

Last Thursday (May 8), a teenager died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Ford Puma on Warren Vale, near Rawmarsh, Rotherham, early in the afternoon.

That happened on the same day that it was announced that another motorcyclist had died, of injuries he had sustained 10 days earlier in described as a ‘single vehicle collision’ on Tuesday, April 29.

And another rider was left fighting for his life after a collision on Olympus Way, near Hoyland, in Barnsley, was closed for a period of time while emergency services dealt with a collision between a car and a motorbike, on Saturday evening.

Derbyshire Police recently ran an operation aiming at motorcycle safety in the Peak District, aimed at keeping riders safe, warning road users that 15 riders lost their lives in collisions in Derbyshire last year– with five dying on a single day in August.

They were speaking with motorcyclists about how to stay safe.