A teenage biker has tragically died after a crash which closed a major South Yorkshire road for several hours.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the news in a statement issued today, following the incident on Warren Vale, near Rawmarsh, Rotherham, early on Thursday afternoon.

They said: “At 2.09pm yesterday (Thursday, May 8), we were called to reports of a collision at Warren Vale involving a purple Yamaha motorbike and a black Ford Puma.

Warren Vale, where the road was sealed off yesterday after the crash. Photo: Google | Google

“Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man sadly died at the scene. The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“The driver of the Puma, a 65-year-old woman received minor injuries.

“Warren Vale was closed while emergency services attended the scene and re-opened at 7.05pm.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision. If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or any other information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young victim of this tragic incident.”

You can share information online, via the South Yorkshire Police online live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 492 of 8 May 2025.

You can share footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherham.

Emergency services confirmed last night that they have been sent to a serious crash which has closed the road.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was sent to the scene of the incident, after the collision.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “Ambulance resources, including an ambulance and an air ambulance, attended a serious collision on Warren Vale, Rawmarsh on Thursday afternoon which occurred just after 2pm.”

The AA described the A633 Warren Vale in Rotherham as closed both ways from the B6090 Wentworth Road to Kilnhurst Road.

Bus company Stagecoach said earlier that it was diverting its buses after the incident, via Haugh Road, Stubbin Road and Wentworth Road in both directions. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

