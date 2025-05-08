Sadness as man dies 10 days after tragic motorbike crash near West Melton, Rotherham
The 46-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was involved in what police described as a ‘single vehicle collision’ on Tuesday April 29.
But today South Yorkshire Police have announced that he has died, 10 days after the late night crash on Barnsley Road in West Melton, Rotherham.
Officers said in a statement this afternoon: “A motorcyclist involved in a collision in West Melton in April has sadly today (8 May) died following his injuries. His family continues to be supported by our officers.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the man being involved in the collision and urge any witnesses, those with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Emergency services had been called at 11.07pm on Tuesday April 29, to reports of the crash. They said at the time that the motorbike rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about what happened can pass it on online, via the South Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1150 of 29 April 2025.
You can share any dashcam footage on https://orlo.uk/FcF6E.
