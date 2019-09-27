Drive-by shooting in Sheffield was 'targeted' attack
A drive-by shooting in Sheffield is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.
The incident in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, was reported to South Yorkshire Police just before 8.35pm on Wednesday.
A 39-year-old man was shot at twice in a drive-by shooting as he got out of his car.
He was unharmed in the incident, but South Yorkshire Police said it is believed that he was deliberately targeted.
A black car used by the gunman was found burnt out a short time later on Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield.
Extra police patrols were ordered in the wake of the shooting.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 885 of September 25.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.