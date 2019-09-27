Drive-by shooting in Sheffield was 'targeted' attack

A drive-by shooting in Sheffield is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:55 am

The incident in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, was reported to South Yorkshire Police just before 8.35pm on Wednesday.

CRIME: Police cordon in place after shooting in Sheffield

A 39-year-old man was shot at twice in a drive-by shooting as he got out of his car.

Malton Street, Pitsmoor, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Police hunt continues for man with Sheffield links wanted over murder

He was unharmed in the incident, but South Yorkshire Police said it is believed that he was deliberately targeted.

LATEST: Police probe continues into collision which left Sheffield boy fighting for life

A black car used by the gunman was found burnt out a short time later on Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield.

Extra police patrols were ordered in the wake of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 885 of September 25.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.