Police cordon in place after shooting in Sheffield
A Sheffield street is sealed off and under police guard this morning after a man was shot at.
Officers have taped off part of Malton Street, Pitsmoor, and a number of terraced houses and cars are within the cordon.
Emergency services were called just before 8.35pm yesterday after a gun was fired twice.
A 39-year-old man was shot at as he left a vehicle but he escaped without injury.
The gunman is believed to have been in a black car, which was later found burnt out.
Extra police patrols have been ordered in the wake of the shooting.
South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the Malton Street area last night.“Just before 8.35pm, it is reported that two shots were fired at a 39-year-old man as he left his vehicle.
“He was not injured in the incident and the suspects, said to have been travelling in a black car, left the area shortly after.
“The vehicle was later found not far from the area, burnt out.“A cordon is currently in place while officers carry out enquiries to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and there will be an increased presence in the area today, should anyone have any concerns.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 885 of September 25.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.